TIRUNELVELI
Rani Anna Government College for Women: Distribution of scholarship and aids to the visually challenged, P. Parvathi, principal, RAGCW, presides, college auditorium, 11 a.m.
Cathedral Higher Secondary School: Diamond jubilee celebration inaugural function, Rev. Sudarshan, pastorate chairman, Palayamkottai, inaugurates, Victor Selvaraj, correspondent, participates, school premises, Murugankurichi, 5 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, St. Xavier’s Cathedral Silver Jubilee Library Hall, Palayamkottai, 7 p.m.
SHENCOTTAI
Bharat Montessori Kids School: Rally to mark the inauguration of the school, A. Mohanakrishnan, chairman, Bharat Group of Institutions, Ilanji, flags off rally, new school premises, 8 a.m.
