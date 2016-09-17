SALEM

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: Narai S. Nellaiappan speaks on ‘Bhakthi yoga’, 7 p.m.

Canara Bank: Retail Asset Hub, S. Kanimozhi, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, inaugurates, Salem Civil Engineering Association building, Omalur main road, 10 a.m.; valediction, J. Aravintha Babu, president, Salem Civil Engineers Association, and others speak,

4 p.m.

Salem Railway Division: Swachch Bharath campaign, clean environment day, Salem Junction and other stations, 10 a.m.

5 (Tamil Nadu) Air Sqn (Tech) NCC and CSI Polytechnic College: Blood donation camp, Sheela Prabhakaran, former Additional Director of Medical Education, inaugurates, CSI Polytechnic College, 9.30 a.m.

The Central Law College: Inauguration of conference on ‘contemporary legal education in the globalised world,’ A. P. Mishra, former judge, Supreme Court, K.T. Thomas, former Judge, Supreme Court, delivers key note address,

11 a.m.

Knowledge Institute of Technology: Technical symposium, V. Gowri Shankar, head-HR, India Japan Lighting Private Limited, chief guest,

9.30 a.m.

AVS Engineering College: Inauguration of the activities of English Club, Chitra Lakshmi, Professor of English, Government College of Engineering, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.

IIFL: Round Table India ‘auto show-2016’, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m.

Annai Velankanni Arokiya Matha Church: Annual festival, jabam and tiruppali, John Kennedy, participates, Shanmuga nagar,

6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Kolu exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to

8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Information and Public Relations Department: Annual exhibition, Bose maidan, 4 p.m.

Cooptex: Teachers Day special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer: Special medical camp for the differently abled for the provision of identity cards, panchayat union office, Senthamangalam, 9 a.m.

Selvam College of Technology: Career Development Cell, ‘SCT HR colloquium-16,’ 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Annual Deepavali exhibition, Cooptex show room,

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Excel Group of Institutions: Excel Centre for Training and Placement, students interaction programme, B. Shankar and M. Bharath, both from the Human Resource department, Polaris India Private Limited, Chennai, resource persons, 10 a.m.

DYFI: Western region young women’s conference, Kongu powerloom auditorium, 9.30 a.m.

SSM College of Engineering: Department of ECE, simulation based workshop on ‘digital electronics circuit design,’

2.30 p.m.

ERODE

Sri Vasavi College and Primary Health Centre, Chithode: Blood donation camp by NCC Unit,

10.00 a.m.

M.P. Nachimuthu M. Jaganathan Engineering College: Symposium and Open House Exhibition, inaugural address by Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, 10 a.m.

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College: Talk on 'Road Map to International Trade' by M. Kamalakannan, Proprietor, D-Code Apparels, Tirupur, 10 a.m.

Nandha College of Technology: Seminar on 'Predatory Journals, Copyright and Plagiarism', inaugural address by K.M.Mohana Sundaram, Dean - Academics, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering,

10 a.m.

Velalar College of Engineering and Technology: Talk by R.G. Nawin Krishna, Chief Operation Officer, Mindwiz Techno-Solutions, Coimbatore, 10 a.m.