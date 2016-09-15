TIRUNELVELI

Xavier Institute of Business Administration : Workshop on ‘Conflict management’, Rev. Fr. Joseph Xavier SJ, formerly principal, Loyola College, Chennai, participates, XIBA conference hall, 9 a.m. onwards.

Anna University Regional Campus : Department of Management Studies, seminar on ‘Salient features of pharma industry’, A.C. Sujeeth Kumar, Marketing Manager, SPN Logistics Limited, Kochi, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, Little Flower Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Town, 7 p.m.

AMBASAMUDRAM

Rotary Club of Ambasamudram : Weekly meeting, Rotary Community Hall, Urkad, 6.45 p.m.

Thoothukudi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Tuticorin Branch: Seminar on International Taxation, IDS and Income Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2016, J. Albert, Commissioner of Income Tax (International Taxation), Chennai, chief guest, speaks, CA S. Karunagaran Conference Hall, ICAI Bhawan, Aathiparasakthi Nagar, 4 p.m.