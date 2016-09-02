TIRUNELVELI
Sri Vigna Vinayagar Temple : 28th Vinayaga chathurthi festival and 22nd car festival, special abhishekam and deepaaraadhanai, 8 a.m., sivappu saathi alangaaram and deepaaraadhanai, 6.30 p.m., discourse by Pon. Velumayil, temple premises, Thiagaraja Nagar 7 p.m.
Annai Velankanni Matha Church : Annual festival, third day celebrations, Holy Mass and homily by recently ordained priests, church premises, KTC Nagar, 6.30 p.m.
Arulnirai Sahaya Annai Church : Annual festival, first day celebrations, rosary, 6 p.m., flag hoisting by Rev. Fr. Kirubhakaran, Vicar General, Thoothukudi RC Diocese, homily by Rev. Fr. Kennedy, benediction, church premises, 6.30 p.m.
Einstein College of Engineering : ‘Einstein Sports League’, A. Amudhavanan, managing trustee, presides, college premises, 6 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon : Regular meeting, MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Junction, 7 p.m.
ANAIKKARAI
St. Prakasiammal Shrine : Annual festival, fourth day celebrations, Holy Mass, 7 a.m., rosary, homily and benediction by Rev. Fr. Rayappan, church premises, 6.30 p.m.
ILANJI
Bharat Vidya Mandir : Inauguration of Noble Institute of Communicative English, Surya Devi, obstetrician, chief guest, school premises, 2 p.m.
Nagercoil
Pioneer Kumaraswamy College : P. Pandaram, member secretary, Public Awareness Committee, KKNPP, inaugurates national seminar on Nuclear Power: Clean Energy for Green Future’’ and exhibition for school students, 10 a.m.