Pioneer Kumaraswamy College : P. Pandaram, member secretary, Public Awareness Committee, KKNPP, inaugurates national seminar on Nuclear Power: Clean Energy for Green Future’’ and exhibition for school students, 10 a.m.

Sri Vigna Vinayagar Temple : 28th Vinayaga chathurthi festival and 22nd car festival, special abhishekam and deepaaraadhanai, 8 a.m., sivappu saathi alangaaram and deepaaraadhanai, 6.30 p.m., discourse by Pon. Velumayil, temple premises, Thiagaraja Nagar 7 p.m.

