SALEM

LIC of India, Salem Division: 60th anniversary insurance week celebrations, inter-competition for mentally disabled students, Bala Gnana Illam, Hasthampatti, 10.30 a.m.

Periyar University: Department of Zoology, international seminar on ‘perspectives in modern Biology’, C. Swaminathan, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurates, V. Senthilkumar, research scientist, Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, New Jersey, USA, Faruk Lukmanul Hakkim, associate professor, College of Applied Sciences, A’Sharquiyah University, Sultanate of Oman and others speak, 10 a.m.; M. Manivannan, Registrar, delivers valedictory address, 3.30 p.m.

Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology: Department of Placement and Training, career guidance programme, Gopinath Ramamurthy, regional director, BNI, speaks on ‘seeds of success’, 10 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: National Youth Day, competitions for school students, English and Tamil essay writing and quiz competitions, 10 a.m.

Salem College of Engineering and Technology: Feminine Federation, J. Thavamani, executive head administrator, Samnan Medical Centre, Sharjah, speaks on ‘women empowerment on health’, R. A. Sankaran, principal, presides, 2 p.m.

The Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools-Tamil Nadu and Montfort Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School: Anglo-Indian schools state athletic meet, Joshua Johnson, Inspector of Anglo-Indian Schools, guest of honour, A. Gnanagowri, CEO, presides, 1.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Ganesh darshan exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Anna Pattu Maligai premises, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Information and Public Relations Department: Annual exhibition, Bose maidan, 4 p.m.

Cooptex: Aani special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Management Studies, A.Alexander from NIT-T, speaks on ‘investor protection and awareness’, 10 a.m.

Mahendra Engineering College: Department of Mechatronics, A. Arun Balaji and R. Vignesh Axis of Global Automation, speak on ‘industrial robotics’, 9. 30 a.m.; Department of Aeronautical Engineering: Shamusudeen Kaleeljan, heavy mechanical engine designer, Accenture Service Private Limited, Bengaluru, speaks on ‘view of aviation industry career’, 10.15 a.m.

Mahendra Institute of Technology: Department of Mechanical Engineering, national level technical symposium ‘Squadron-2016’, K. Sarkarayappan, Senior General Manager, Machining Division, Sakthi Auto Component Limited and D. Rajaji, Head- Training and Development, COINDIA, chief guests, 9 a.m.

Mahendra Institute of Engineering and Technology: Department of Mechanical Engineering, national level workshop on ‘advances in composite materials’, Ganapathi Manickam, scientist-F, DRDO Laboratory, Hyderabad, resource person, 9 a.m.

Sengunthar College of Engineering: Softskills and aptitude training, 10 a.m.

ERODE

Kongu Engineering College: EIE Association guest lecture, talk on 'Process Variables Measuring Techniques in Industries' by K. Ponnusamy, General Manager, Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, Erode, 11 a.m.

Sasurie College of Engineering: Seminar on 'Web Technology', session by P. Gokul Krishnan, Software Associate, Vernalis System, Chennai, 11 a.m.

EBET Group of Institutions: Guest lecture on 'Career in Defence and Paramilitary Forces' by Capt. Manoj Logusamy, Indian Army, 10 a.m.