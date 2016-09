Kalasalingam University : C. Chinnaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, flags off Anandam Ammal memorial district-level mini marathon for school children; K. Sridharan, Chancellor, presides, 10 a.m.

Alagappa Institute of Management : M. B. M. Ismail of South Eastern University of Sri Lanka speaks on ‘Indian woman entrepreneurship,’ Conference Hall, 10 a.m.

Sri Kaliswari College : Placement training programme, S. Krishnamurthy, Principal, presides, MBA Conference Hall, 10 a.m.; K. A. S. O. Marimuthu speaks on ‘Arise, awake,’ Meeting Hall, 10 a.m.; S. Palpandian on ‘Consumer rights,’ Open Auditorium, 3 p.m.

