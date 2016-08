Avvaiyar Government College for Women: Department of Home Science, National Nutrition Week, S. Thillaivanam, Principal, D. Sathiya, Dietician, Government General Hospital and V.Raji Sugumar, Head of Department of Home Science, speak on ‘Savor the flavour of eating right’, Conference Hall, 10.30 a.m.

J.J. College of Arts and Science : Voluntary blood donation camp, N. Abdul Saleem Kuthus, Medical Officer, Blood Bank, resource-person, N. Subramanian, secretary of the college, inaugurates, Kalaignar Indoor Stadium, 10 a.m.

Pudukottai District Legal Services Authority and Shanmuganathan Engineering College : Awareness programme on ‘anti-ragging’, K. Murali Shankar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, presides, M. Sumathi Sai Priya, Additional District Judge, D. Kingsly Christopher, Additional District Judge and A. Liyakath Ali, Sessions Judge, Mahila Court, speak, Pichappa Manikandan, Correspondent of college, inaugurates, College campus, Arasampatti, 4 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...