KARAIKAL

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training : Short term workshop on Cultural education and CCRT’s Role, Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Kovilpathu, 9.30 a.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

Indian Red Cross Society, Pudukottai Branch : Opening of new office building and inauguration of first aid training centre, S.Ganesh, Collector, chief guest, D.Parimala Devi, Dean-cum-Special Officer, Pudukottai Government Medical College, speaks, near Panchayat Union office, 10.30 a.m.

J.J.College of Arts and Science Spectra Association : Lecture on Web services by S.Britto Rameshkumar, assistant professor, St.Joseph’s College, 11 a.m.

Mount Zion College of Engineering and Technology : Seminar on Research proposal writing, K.Porsezian, professor, Pondicherry University, speaks, 2 p.m.

Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Management : Inaugural function, Kavitha Subramanian, professor, J.J.College of Arts and Science, chief guest, 10 a.m.

VELANKANNI

Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health : Annual feast, flag procession and flag hoisting, blessing by Most Rev.M.Devadass Ambrose, Bishop of Thanjavur, 6 p.m.