RELIGION

Gita: R. Rajagopal, 5 p.m; Devimahatmyam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy Street, Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m

Thiruvasagam: Araga. Ramalingam, Gangadeeshwar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6.30 p.m.

Chandogyapanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Shiridi Sai Temple, Shenoy Nagar, 6 p.m.

Soundaryalahari Upanyasam: Sengalipuram Sankarama Deekshitar, Ramana Kendra, 41, Alarmelmangapuram, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Manah Sodhnam: Sharanya Chaithanya, 161/1, 6th Street, Baba Nagar, Villivakkam, 10. 30 a.m.

GENERAL

V.M. Hospitality: Launch of first Ehiopian restaurant in India. Asfaw Dingamo Kame, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, participates at No: 40, Maharaja Surya Road, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 3 p.m.

IIT (Madras): 34th Endowment Lecture, Department of Management Studies, IIT (Madras), 4.30 p.m.

Loyola College: Seminar on Voice of Slums in Post Flood Chennai: Future Concerns, Lawrence Sundram auditorium, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

SIMS: Launch of 24*7 stroke helpline, SRM Institute for Medical Science, Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road, Vadapalani, 12 noon.

May 17 Foundation: Siege protest at Sri Lanka Embassy, Nungambakkam, to condemn killing of two Jaffna Tamil students, 10. 30 a.m.

University of Madras: Two-day national seminar on Sri Ramanumja’s works and their impact, Department of Vaishnavism, University of Madras, 10 a.m.

Dravidar Kazhagam: Centenary celebrations of M.G. Ramachandran, Periyar Tidal, Egmore, 6.30 p.m.

Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College: Special lecture on Nathamuni and Vaishnavam works, Tamil Department, Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College, Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Two-day national workshop on internet of things – the future technology, Poonamallee – Avadi Road, Thiruverkadu, 8 a.m.

Twin Tech: Seminar on healthcare business analysis, Indian Society for Training & Development, 110/37, Chateau D Ampa, Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai, 9 a.m.

Al Anon: Meetings. SOS Al Anon Group, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; Madipakkam Al Anon Family Group, Moovarasampet; Al Anon Group, CSI Church, Padikuppam Road, Anna Nagar; Blossom Buds Group, The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Al Anon Family Group, Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullavoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings. Meston College, Opposite to Woodlands theatre, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Sastri Nagar, Adambakkam, Risen Redeemers Church, United Indian Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Road, Anna Nagar West; The Lady of Light Church, Luz Church Road; St. Johns Catholic Church, 110, Seniyamman Koil Street, Tondiarpet; Ebineaer School, Santhipuram, Thirumullavoyal; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross Street, M.K.B. Nagar, C.S.I. Church, Dasarpuram, Thirunindravur; P.S. Higher Secondary School, R.K. Mutt Road, Mylapore, 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings. Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chindatripet; Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 feet Road, Velachery, 7 p.m.