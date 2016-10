RELIGION

Vishnu Sahasranamam: Velukudi Krishnan, J.G. Hindu Vidyalaya MHSS, 6-30 p.m.

Thiruvasagam - Adaikalapathu: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareshwar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6-30 p.m.

Deviyin Arul: Swami Vimurtananda, Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Mylapore, 5-40 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Durga Mata Pooja Committee: Classical and Dandiya Dance, Krishna Iyer Street, Sowcarpet, 7 p.m.

Nungambakkam Seva Samajam Trust: Instrumental music by Jaya Sivakami, 43, Noor Veeraswamy Lane, Nungamkkam, 6-30 p.m.

GENERAL

World Storytelling Institute: Storytelling for and by adults, Cafe Coffee Day Square, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Psychology Association: World Mental Health Day, Cycle Rally from Chennai to Kanyakumari, Chief Guest S. Karunanidhi, Head of psychology departmet, University of Madras, Labour Statue, Marina Beach, 8-30 a.m.

Sri Appara Sankara Trust: Distribution of free gift hampers of Deepavali, Sri Sankara home for senior citizens, East Mada Street, Tiruvanmiyur, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 Feet Rd, Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; Lady of Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Ebenezer MM School, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd, Anna Nagar; 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah, 7 p.m.; Chennai Corporation PHC, Sastri Nagar, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Road, West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Lady of Light Church, Luz Church Road, St.Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil Street, Tondiarpet; Ebenezer School, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, MKB Nagar; CSI Church, Dasarathapuram, Thiruninravur and P.S. HSS, R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.

October 11, Tuesday

RELIGION

Devisthothra Patanam: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Vinayakar Temple, Rayala Nagar, Ramapuram, 6-30 p.m.

Deviyin Arul: Swami Vimurtananda, Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Mylapore, 5-40 p.m.

Thiru arutpa Vallalarin Vaazhvum Vazhiyum: M. Balasubramanian, Arulmigu Sakthi Vinayaka Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mahabaratham: U.Ve Srinidhi Swami, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 7-30 p.m.

GENERAL

IIT Alumni Centre: Launch of ‘Touchstone’, R. Gopalakrishnan, Former Director, Tata Sons limited presides, Mowbrays Hall, The Crowne Plaza, 4 p.m.

Young Men’s Christian Association: YMCA Pattimandram, Book Introduction- Collection of essays by Arivu Nambi, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, N.S.C. Bose Road, 6 p.m.

Logistics Skill Council: Inauguration of office, R. Dinesh Chairman, LSC inaugurates, Temple Towers, Nandanam, 9-15 a.m.

Sadayush: Inauguration of Ayurvedic cure and care clinic, Chief Guest Actor Arya, Medimix Avenue,Padi Pudhu Nagar, Anna Nagar West Extension, 11 a.m.

Appayya Dikshitha Foundation: Mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasranamam and distribution of gift hampers to inmates, Vishranthi Old Age home, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, St. Andrews Church, Oragadam; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; and Port and Dock Educational Trust HSS., Tondiarpet, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Port and Dock Primary School, M.P.T. Quarters, New Washermenpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar; and Church of Christ, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.