Religion

Arulmigu Rathina Vinayagar Temple: Special pujas for Kaala Bhairavar, R.S. Puram, 7 p.m .

Culture

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Exhibition of paintings by artist A.M. Joy, Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery, 10 a.m.

Carnatica and Sri Krishna Sweets: Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2016, vocal recital by Nithyasree Mahadevan, Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, 5 p.m.

General

Sri Avinashilingam Educational Institutions: Dr. Avinashilingam memorial lecture, C.R. Swaminathan, president of BOAT - South Zone, chief guest, Thiruchitrambalam auditorium, 11 a.m.

Si’Tarc and SIEMA: Signing of MoU with Department of Heavy Industries for setting up of Centre of Excellence for Smart Pumps, Hotel Residency Towers, 12.15 p.m.

Shri Nehru Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Annual day celebrations, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Faculty development programme on data analysis, 9.30 a.m.

Dr. NGP Institute of Technology: Seminar on basics of investment and smart investing, 10.30 a.m.

CMA: Lecutre on “Leadership through Storytelling”, 6.30 p.m.

WOWELS Innovations: WOW - Quiz 2016, Jansons Institute of Technology, 9 a.m.