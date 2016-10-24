General
Coimbatore International Airport: Inauguration of Project Smile, 9.30 a.m.
Institute of Interior Designers, Coimbatore: Celebration of Design Yatra, Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, chief guest, The Jennys Residency, 7 p.m.
Avinashilingam University: Lecture on medical nutrition therapy in cardio vascular diseases, seminar hall, 10 a.m.
Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology: Workshop on initiation, invention, and innovation in technology business incubation, 10 a.m.
Ranganathan Engineering College: Classic Jamboree’ 16, 10 a.m.
Happy Valley Business School: Training by NSE, 2 p.m.
Shri Raman Chettiar Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Annual day, 9.30 a.m.
GVK EMRI: Recruitment drive, 108 District Office, Shastri Ground, 9 a.m.
Pollachi
PA College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on microbivores, 9 a.m.