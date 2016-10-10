Religion

Linga Bhairavi: Villu paatu, Velliangiri foothills, 5.45 p.m.

The Veda Patashala: Navarathri celebrations, R.S. Puram, 6 a.m. onwards

Dharma Rakshana Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Japa Velvi, Sri Athi Vinayagar Temple, Oppanakara Street, 6 a.m. onwards.

Culture

Vanaprastha Dhyanaprastha Pyramid: Navarathri music festival, Bhuvaneshwari Hall,

4.30 p.m.

General

Poompuhar: Exhibition of kolu dolls, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m .

Organising Committee: Exhibition of Odisha handloom sarees, BMN Kalyana Mandapam, 10 a.m .

Lions Club of Coimbatore: Medical camp, Lions Community Hall, 10 a.m.

Lions Club of Coimbatore Ramnagar: World Lions Service day programme, Cheshire Home, 12.15 p.m.

October 11

Religion

The Veda Patashala: Divine procession, R.S. Puram, 6.15 p.m.

Dharma Rakshana Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Japa Velvi, Sri Athi Vinayagar Temple, Oppanakara Street, 6 a.m. onwards.

Vanaprastha Dhyanaprastha Pyramid: Vijayadasasmi celebrations, Bhuvaneshwari Hall,

9 a.m.

General

Poompuhar: Exhibition of kolu dolls, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Exhibition of Odisha handloom saris, BMN Kalyana Mandapam,

10 a.m .

