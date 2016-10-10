Religion
Linga Bhairavi: Villu paatu, Velliangiri foothills, 5.45 p.m.
The Veda Patashala: Navarathri celebrations, R.S. Puram, 6 a.m. onwards
Dharma Rakshana Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Japa Velvi, Sri Athi Vinayagar Temple, Oppanakara Street, 6 a.m. onwards.
Culture
Vanaprastha Dhyanaprastha Pyramid: Navarathri music festival, Bhuvaneshwari Hall,
4.30 p.m.
General
Poompuhar: Exhibition of kolu dolls, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m .
Organising Committee: Exhibition of Odisha handloom sarees, BMN Kalyana Mandapam, 10 a.m .
Lions Club of Coimbatore: Medical camp, Lions Community Hall, 10 a.m.
Lions Club of Coimbatore Ramnagar: World Lions Service day programme, Cheshire Home, 12.15 p.m.
October 11
Religion
The Veda Patashala: Divine procession, R.S. Puram, 6.15 p.m.
Dharma Rakshana Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Japa Velvi, Sri Athi Vinayagar Temple, Oppanakara Street, 6 a.m. onwards.
Vanaprastha Dhyanaprastha Pyramid: Vijayadasasmi celebrations, Bhuvaneshwari Hall,
9 a.m.
General
Poompuhar: Exhibition of kolu dolls, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m.
Organising Committee: Exhibition of Odisha handloom saris, BMN Kalyana Mandapam,
10 a.m .