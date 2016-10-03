Religion

The Vedapatashala: Bhagya Sooktha Homam, Aikya Mathya Sooktha Homam, R.S. Puram,

6 a.m.; Chandi Homam, 7 a.m.

Dharma Rakshana Samithi: Saraswathi nama Japa velvi, Sri Athi Vinayagar Temple, 6 a.m. onwards

Culture

Linga Bhairavi: Vocal recital by Manjunath and Prasanth, 5.45 p.m.

General

Coimbatore Management Association: Seminar on self management, 6.30 p.m.

AJK College of Arts and Science: Workshop on PCB Designing,

10 a.m.

Kovai Kalaimagal College: Visit of NAAC team, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: Guest lecture on journey of an entrepreneur,

11.30 a.m.

SNMV College of Arts and Science: Cultural fest, 10 a.m.

SNR Sons College: Inauguration of fine arts club, 11 a.m.

Lions Club of Coimbatore: Medical camp, Lions Community Hall, 10 a.m.

Lions Clubs: Tree plantation, Annur, 10 a.m.; distribution of assistance to government schools, 11 a.m.

Shibi IAS Academy: Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, 11.10 a.m.

Poompuhar: Kolu dolls exhibition, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National