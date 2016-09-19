Cultural
Manoranjitham: Vocal recital by K. Bharat Sundar, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, 6 p.m.
General
CMS College of Science and Commerce: OISCA youth convention, 9.30 am.
Dr. GR Damodaran College of Science: Seminar on Genetic transformation, 10.30 a.m.
KSG College of Arts and Science: Conference on biotechnological innovations, 10 a.m.
Rangannathan Engineering College: Campus drive, 1 p.m.
Lions Club of Coimbatore: Medical camp, Lions Community Hall, Sivanandha Colony, 10 a.m.
Coimbatore Management Association: Seminar on RELQUAL, 6.30 p.m.
National Institute of Empowerment for Person with Multiple Disabilities and DEAF Leaders Foundation: Distribution of certificate for skill training under SIPDA, DLF Institute for Development Education and Technology, 11 a.m.
Poompuhar: Kolu exhibition, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m.