General

Avinashilingam University: valediction of Nutrition week celebrations, Thiruchitrambalam auditorium, 3 p.m.

Adithya Institute of Technology: workshop on earthquake resistant and design of buildings and industrial structure, MBA seminar hall, 10 a.m.

Dr. NGP Arts and Science College: State-level inter-collegiate meet, 9.30 a.m.

Government Arts College: release of brochure of Adeona Travel Desk, 3.30 p.m.

Hindusthan College of Arts and Science: awareness programme against Drug Abuse for College and School Students, 10.30 a.m.

Karpagam College of Engineering: Guinness World Record attempt to form the largest human image of a musical instrument, Karpagam College of Engineering, 10 a.m.

Kongunadu Arts and Science College: workshop on bio composting and vermi composting,

KTVR Knowledge Park for Engineering and Technology: Engineers Day celebrations, 2.30 p.m.10 a.m.

PPG Institute of Technology: blood donation camp, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: Stop N Shop - marketing mela, 10 a.m.; workshop on “Quadcopter The UAV”, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: lecture on CFD - Industrial Applications and Approach, 3 p.m.

Kurinji Hospital: talk on minimal intervention dentistry, 2 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: training on supervisory skills, council premises, 9.30 a.m.

Poompuhar: Kolu exhibition, Big Bazaar Street, 10 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): Engineers’ Day celebrations, PSG COllege of Technology, 6 p.m.

CODISSIA: inauguration of Elektrotec 2016, CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, 10 a.m.