As many as 40 vehicles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police station in SIPCOT on Thursday morning.

According to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Thirumalaisamy, a total of 26 two-wheelers, two mini vans, three auto-rickshaws and 9 cars would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction should pay an advance of Rs. 500 for two-wheelers and Rs. 5,000 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers at the venue before 8 a.m.

Successful bidders should pay 14.5 per cent sales tax along with the bid amount for the vehicle.— Staff Reporter