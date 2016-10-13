The revenue officials have removed the encroachments which blocked the free flow of water in River Sarabanga near Kaadayampatti.

The River Sarabanga flows through Danishpet, Kaadayampatti, Omalur, Taramangalam and merges with River Cauvery at Poolampatti.

The district administration received complaints from the local residents that due to the encroachments on the river bed at various places the water was going waste even after the district received incessant rainfall recently.

Following this, a team of revenue officials from Kaadayampatti measured the river bed and banks. They later removed the temporary blocks which prevented the flow of water in the river at Santhaipettai.

The residents of Santhaipettai complained that the officials had removed the temporary pathways put up by the villagers for crossing the river.

These pathways were used for grazing the cattle as well.

Due to the removal of the pathways, they have to get into the river bed for reaching the other bank.

They complained that the officials have also prevented the laying of pathways across the river using concrete pipes.