In a major encroachment eviction drive carried out in the city, officials removed over 50 houses built on Kollankuttai lake in ward 7 here on Monday. Over 55 residents who opposed the drive were removed by the police.

A resident had moved the Madras High Court seeking removal of encroachments in the lake and the court on August 29 passed orders asking authorities to remove the encroachments.

As many as 51 houses were constructed in the lake who was provided with electricity service connection, ration cards and other essential documents.

House site deeds were given to media persons in 2007 on the lake.

Following the court order, Salem Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vijay Babu served them notice to vacate the land and allotted them 1,000 sq ft land in Karipatti, Karumandapuram and Thalavaipatti. But only nine families relocated, while the rest refused to move out.

On Monday, Salem tahsildar Lenin, Assistant Commissioners, Inspectors of police, revenue officials and large number of police personnel began the drive at 8 a.m. Residents organised a sit-in-protest.

Officials explained them that they are executing the court order and asked them to relocate to the place. Since they refused to give up their protest, they were removed. Using earthmovers, 36 houses were demolished. Officials said that a status report will be submitted in the court for further action.