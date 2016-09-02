The government should enact stringent legislations to put an end to crimes against women, said S. Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The government should join hands with the common people and take initiative to check all sorts of violent incidents against women, Dr. Ramadoss said while addressing a seminar on ‘implementation of the safety aspects favoured by United Nations for ensuring safety and welfare of women’ brought up by the PMK in the city on Thursday.

He demanded the government to set up special fast track courts to deal exclusively with the cases concerning crime against women and render speedy justice. The offenders should be punished without any delay.

While demanding a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the women affected by violent incidents, Dr. Ramadoss urged the government to ensure adequate safety for them in educational institutions, in buses and also in public places.

The television serials should be subjected to serious scrutiny before telecast to ensure that women are not depicted in poor light.

Later in an informal chat with presspersons, the acts and programmes of both the centre and the state government should be implemented in full vigour.

Dr. Ramadoss criticised the police and college authorities for not initiating proper action despite complaints preferred.