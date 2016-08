The elephants, which migrated to Kodaikanal from Palani, have been camping near Pethuparai village. Commencement of jackfruit season, a large number of banana plantations and availability of sufficient water tempted them to stay near the village. Forest Department officials, along with the local people, are trying to chase the wild animals into the forest.

A herd of elephants raided agricultural farms in Pethuparai area on Kodaikanal hill on Wednesday.

