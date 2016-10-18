A herd of wild elephants destroyed beans and potato plants in farms at Kookal and other villages in upper Kodaikanal. The elephants entered two farms owned by Alex and Kaliappan. The elephants are reportedly raiding farms in this areas regularly.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers from Lower and Uppper Kodaikanal thronged the Collectoate on Monday morning demanding proper action to drive wild animals into the reserve forests and suitable compensation for the crop damage. They gave petition to the Collector.