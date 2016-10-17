A she-elephant was found dead in a slushy part of Moyar river embankment on Saturday in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The carcass of the elephant, which is stated to be aged around 18, was found close to the location where an ailing sub-adult female elephant had collapsed and died two days ago in Kothamanalam beat. The Forest Department did not rule out the possibility of the adult elephant having come in search of its missing offspring.

The team had burnt the carcass of the sub-adult elephant after the post-mortem on the spot. The sub-adult had seemingly died of intestinal ailment. The team had taken samples of viscera for tests.