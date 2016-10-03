Timely intervention by Forest Department officials saved a female elephant calf, which was stranded in Contour canal stretch near Thirumoorthy Hills, on Sunday.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy formed a rescue team. The team, with the help of the Public Works Department officials, diverted substantial water to Nallar river by opening some of the gate valves so that the calf did not drown. Then the officials broke a bund on the canal to provide exit for the elephant into the forest.

"Since the calf is only around three years old, the forest officials will monitor the animal till it joins the herd. It looked like the calf strayed into the canal while it was travelling with the herd,” Mr. Periasamy added.