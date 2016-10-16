An elephant calf, believed to be around 10 days old, that was found abandoned in the Sirumugai Forest Range in Coimbatore division on Friday, was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Udhagamandalam. Veterinarians are giving treatment to the ailing animal.

Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) Srinivas R. Reddy said that they were trying their best to save the animal, which is extremely weak and emaciated.

“It is being given lactose, as well as basic antibiotics, but they are poor substitutes for the cow elephant’s milk,” he explained.

“However, the calf is moving around a little, and is standing up,” he added.

Separate shelter

The elephant is being housed in a separate shelter, with padding on the sides to ensure that it does not hurt itself while moving around. Veterinarians at Theppakadu have also installed heaters to ensure that the animal is not at risk from cold shock.

“Usually, when it is with the herd, or with its mother, the residual heat of the adult will be enough to ensure that the animal is kept warm,” said E. Vijayaraghavan, veterinarian at MTR.

He said that the calf was under constant care, and it was gradually being rehydrated. “We will monitor its progress on a day-to-day basis,” the veterinarian said.