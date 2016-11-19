An elephant captured by the Forest Department in April this year, and had been largely confined to a “kraal” since its capture, was checked by a team of veterinarians and ophthalmologists and moved to the Bombax Elephant Camp on Friday.

The elephant, that had been suspected to have killed three people before it was captured and brought to Theppakadu, was trained by mahouts.

Forest Department officials said that it was obeying commands, but was reacting angrily, probably out of fear, when approached from one side, possibly pointing to a vision impairment.

A team of doctors from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), visited the camp and performed tests on the elephant. They were able to confirm that the elephant was “partially blind” and prescribed drugs and treatment, said E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinarian.

It was also treated with eye drops at Theppakadu, before being sent to the Bombax camp nearby for further treatment, recuperation and training. “There will be better fodder, and conditions are more suited for the elephant to recover at Bombax,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan told The Hindu .

Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, E A Saravanan, was also present when the animal was being treated.