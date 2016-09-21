The State Election Office has released the electoral roll for the forthcoming local body polls for Theni district here on Monday.

Total voters in the local bodies in the district are 10,31,285 including 5,10,163 men, 5,20,987 women and 135 others.

Total voters in the six municipalities are 3,02,994 including 1,48,632 men, 1,54,291 women and 71 others. Theni Allingaram municipality has 75,120 voters, highest among all municipalities followed by Bodinayakkanur with 64187 voters. Periyakulam has 36,999 voters, Chinnamanur 34,901 voters, Cumbum 57,666 voters and Goodalur 34121 voters.

Total voters in eight panchayat unions are 4,72,008 including 2,35,115 men and 2,36,854 women and 39 others.

Andipatti union has 92,668 voters, highest among all unions following by Periyakulam with 81,103 voters. Total voters in 22 town panchayats are 2,56,283 including 1,26,416 men, 1,29,842 women and 25 others.

Uthamapalayam has 24,918 voters, highest among all town panchayats followed by Andipatti with 24,333 voters.

Polling stations

The district has 1,562 polling stations including 1,308 general polling stations and 127 exclusive polling stations each for men and women.

Total polling stations for six municipalities are 325 including 137 general and 94 each for men and women.