The electoral roll for the coming elections to the local bodies in Kancheepuram district was released by Collector R. Gajalakshmi, here, on Monday.

Releasing the voter list, the Collector said that it had been prepared based on the roll published by the Election Commission for the 2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

A supplementary roll would be published after the completion of the summary revision of electoral roll taken up by the ECI, she added.

As per the Election Commission’s electoral roll dated April 29, 29,37,577 electorates in nine municipalities, 17 town panchayats and 13 panchayat unions were to elect the representatives of their respective local bodies.

While EVMs would be used in 1,388 polling stations in urban local bodies, voters attached to the 3,008 polling booths in rural areas would exercise their franchise through paper ballots, she said.

As per the voter list released on September 19, a total of 8,91,374 voters would be exercising their franchise in nine municipalities, 4,25,402 in 17 town panchayats and 16,20,801 in the 13 panchayat unions. Around 30,000 officials would be deployed for the elections.