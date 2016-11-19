Collector T.G. Vinay (second from left) giving away welfare aid to a beneficiary at International Elders’ Day celebration in Dindigul on Friday.— PHOTO: G. KarthikeyanG_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

Elders in the family should not be viewed as a liability. The duty of sons and daughters is to give due respect to their parents and protect them, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Addressing the gathering at a function held to mark International Elders’ Day here on Thursday, he said that it would be apt to convert the Elders’ Day celebrations into a programme to honour senior citizens. Everyone should recognise them and solve the problems they faced in the evening of their life.

“Whether we give due respect to elders in the society is a big question. At present, the families considered elders as a liability and burden and sidelined them. Such mindset should be changed.”

If the sons and daughters stopped considering elders as liability, there would be no need for the homes for the aged. They should help elders keep their mind and body fit and healthy.

The State government has been taking all measures to look after senior citizens. Special schemes for health care of senior citizens have been introduced. The government hospitals have geriatric wards to take care of health issues faced by the elderly.

Special concession was given to them for travel in buses and trains, he added.

Elders should also keep their mind young and energetic and contribute their experience and knowledge to guide the next generation, their family members and towards the development of the society.

Later, prizes and gifts were given to senior citizens.

Rally

Earlier, hundreds of schoolchildren and members of various voluntary organisations took out a huge awareness rally here on the occasion. They campaigned on the importance of elders and the urgent need to protect them.

The rally started at the Collector's camp office and ended at RDO office after passing through prime roads in the town.