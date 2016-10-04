A 73-year-old man, who was hit with a stone by his relative, died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Lawrence of Koneripatti Christian Street in Thammampatti had asked his nephew Raju alias Antony Balraj (36) to find a job. Irked, Raju hit Lawrence with a stone. Neighbours admitted Lawrence to Government Hospital in Attur. He was later shifted to Salem GH, where he died on Monday.

Police have registered a case and were on the lookout for Raju.