Elaborate arrangements for Veerapandi temple festival

Chithirai festival of Sri Gowmariamman Temple at Veerapandi would commence on May 9 and conclude on May 16. Flag-hoisting ceremony would be conducted on April 18, said Collector N. Venkatachalam.

Addressing a special meeting held for Chithirai festival here on Wednesday, he said the town panchayat could hire additional conservancy workers to clear garbage and waste to keep the temple zone clean. Special care should be given to removal of fire pots dumped by pilgrims on the temple campus, he said.

Health camps would be set up at five vantage points to attend emergency cases. Theni-Cumbum Road stretch in Veerapandi would be closed for traffic during the festival. All vehicles coming from Theni would be diverted through Uppukottai and Kuchanur to reach Chinnamanur. Vehicles proceeding to Theni from Cumbum and Kumuli would pass through Thappugundu and Koduvilarpatti.

Veerapandi Bypass would be used far parking vehicles. Security would be tightened along the banks of Mullai Periyar river to ensure safety of pilgrims. A temporary bus stand, toilet and drinking water facilities would be provided. Spacious parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers had been created, he added.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said a police control room would function round the clock near the temple to assist the pilgrims, and surveillance towers would be erected at prime locations. Special teams would also monitor the movement of the devotees round the clock. A separate queue for women would be formed for darshan.

Special routes would be formed for the devotees carrying fire pots. Fire and Rescue Services personnel would monitor the temple yard. An ambulance van would be kept ready, he added.