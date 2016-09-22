Eight students pursuing undergraduate course in Fashion and Apparel Management at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion here were suspended from the institution on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a clash.

Of them, four were first year students and remaining third year students.

Principal M. Latha suspended the students after a disciplinary committee constituted by the college administration to look into the alleged clash that took place between a group of first year and third year students outside the college campus on Thursday last, had recommended for action against the said eight students after their involvement in the clash was prima facie ascertained.

The committee was asked to look into the incident after the first year and third year students gave complaints against each other.

“The suspended students have been asked to report back at the institution with their parents on Tuesday”, said college sources.

Meanwhile, R. Shrinivasan, chairman of Academic Council of NIFT-TEA Institution, told reporters that the student who consumed some pain reliever pills and acted ill on Monday after his parents was summoned to explain his role in the clash to them, had tendered an apology expressing regret over the act of swallowing pills.