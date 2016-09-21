A group of fashion design students pursuing graduation courses in NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion here has constructed an ‘Eiffel Tower,’ to draw the attention of European buyers.

The 50-ft tall majestic model of Eiffel Tower, with a base width of 22 ft X 22 ft, was built by nearly 50 students.

Their aim is to present the Tirupur cluster as a ‘hub for styles’ through the numerous fashion patterns they recently developed for European market.

For attracting Europeans, we thought ‘Eiffel Tower’ can be the best choice as it gives a native flavour to them, said the students in the team.

Almost half of the total volume of garment exports from Tirupur knitwear cluster is to European nations now.

It took nearly a fortnight for the students to ‘erect’ the Eiffel Tower on the TEKIC Industrial Complex premises.

“The ‘Eiffel Tower’ has been created using metallic iron and enamel paints. Fifty shades of paints are used for coating the structure so as to include almost all colours that find place in the flags of different European countries to where the apparels are exported from Tirupur,” said S.J. Adarshana, a student of the team.