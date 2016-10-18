To create an awareness among the citizens on the nutrient value of eggs, about 15,000 boiled eggs were distributed to them free of cost on World Egg Day.

The International Egg Commission established the World Egg Day at Vienna 1996 conference where it was decided to celebrate the day on second Friday in October each year, a release here has said.

The function was organised by National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone, Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Federation in association with Kemin Industries South Asia Private Limited and Novus International Company.