As part of celebrating the 81st birthday of founder chairman of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Banda Vasudev Rao, boiled eggs were distributed to school students free of cost here on Sunday.

A meeting organised by NECC’s Namakkal Zone was held on Sunday.

Members recalled the contributions of Mr. Rao to the growth of poultry industry in the country.

Zone chairman P. Selvaraj said that Mr. Rao’s decision to declare egg price by NECC resulted in the survival of poultry industry in the country.

They said that 30 NECC Zones fix the wholesale price of eggs thrice a week in the country and were able to supply the eggs at affordable price to consumers.

The eggs were distributed to school students in Tiruchy Road, Mudalaipatti, and Rasipalayam.

Senior Manager (Coordination) V.S. Balasubramaniam, and members participated.