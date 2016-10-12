In a bid to save rainwater during the upcoming north east monsoon and recharge the groundwater table in this arid district, the district administration has decided to make use of defunct deep borewells for percolation of rainwater and ensure free flow of water in the existing recharge shafts.

On Monday, Collector S. Natarajan inspected the work taken up by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), along with Project Director S. S. Dhanapathy and instructed the officials to complete the work in the next fortnight before the onset of the monsoon.

After finding that 666 borewells were defunct, it has been decided to build one-metre-deep recharge shafts around the borewells and allow rainwater to percolate through holes made in the borewell pipes, the Collector said.

In the first phase 134 borewells were taken up for recharge, he said.

Besides, about 330 recharge shafts installed by the DRDA and 130 shafts installed by the engineering division of the Agriculture department were being cleaned up to store rainwater, Mr. Dhanapathy said.

The surface areas around the recharge shafts were being desilted to facilitate easy flow and percolation of water into the pits, he said.

The recharge shafts technique with pores and slotted pipes helped rainwater to infiltrate deep into the ground and raise the watertable. Recharge shafts were installed in seashore areas to prevent seawater from entering the groundwater table.

The Collector also inspected the cleaning up of supply channels and desilting of waterbodies involving workers engaged under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Collector conducted inspections in villages in Bogalur and Ramanathapuram Panchayat Unions. He also inspected the deepening of an Oorani (waterbody) by a voluntary organisation in RS Madai panchayat.

