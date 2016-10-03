The official machinery has launched steps for identifying the sensitive booths for the two-phased local body elections in the district.

To ensure, incident-free polling, the district administration has requested the city and Salem district police to identify the areas which will prove sensitive during the polls. The revenue and the police officials have jointly launched the work of identifying the sensitive polling booths based on their proneness to communal clashes, political rivalry and the activities of anti-social elements, according to official sources. The special teams will gather information on the booths which needed additional police reinforcements.

Based on the information gathered, the police will take precautionary measures to ensure peaceful polling. Senior police officials will also inspect the sensitive areas and booths in advance, the sources added.

The authorities have also planned to install closed circuit television cameras, too, in the sensitive booths to monitor the situation.

All efforts will be taken to create confidence among the voters to exercise their franchise without any fear on the polling day, the source said.

Meanwhile, the officials have also initiated steps for the removal of hoardings and banners of political parties and also of the government departments explaining the achievements in various parts of the district.

The flex boards explaining the government achievements displayed in front of the Kadayampatti town panchayat office were removed by a special team of officers. The team also removed the banners and flex boards of political parties too.