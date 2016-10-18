Ahead of monsoon, the district administration was gearing up with necessary arrangements to conserve rainwater, Collector M. Ravikumar said here on Monday.

As many as 500 borewells, which had been identified as low yield and defunct, in areas of panchayats, were selected for recharging groundwater table. Works to strengthen such borewells commenced at a cost of Rs. 90 lakh under a scheme, he told the media here.

Sluice gates in 50 kanmois in parts of Ottapidaram had been repaired and 18 kanmois in Thoothukudi would be repaired. Funds to the tune of Rs. 102 lakh were allocated for these works.

The district administration had already launched a project called groundwater recharge shaft.

The project was designed to be taken up on a stretch of 62 km along Uppar Odai, covering villages in Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram and in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs. 83 lakh. It was be undertaken by Public Works Department (Water Resource Organisation), he said.