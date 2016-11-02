Officials nominated to monitor the situation

With the onset of the North East monsoon, the district authorities in the delta districts are gearing up to put in place adequate precautionary measures to check rain-related damages.

In Nagapattinam, Collector S.Palanisamy chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the precautionary arrangements to be made.

Addressing the officials, he said that 31 villages in the district were categorised as highly vulnerable and 79 vulnerable.

Separate teams

Separate teams have been formed in each eight taluks with specific tasks such as relief, search and rescue and shelter and maintenance. Officers in the ranks of deputy collectors, tahsildhars and panchayat union commissioners are part of the teams.

Besides, 34 zonal officers have been nominated to monitor the situation. Special teams, comprising 274 officials, have been formed to maintain vigil in the highly vulnerable villages.

Emergency contact numbers

The administration has notified emergency contact numbers of senior officials including those of Collector, Superintendent of Police, highways, public health, revenue, medical assistance, ambulance services and coastal security, he said.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector A.Annadurai, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said people can contact the toll-free number 1077 for any assistance during natural disasters or emergencies.

All Taluk and Village Administrative Officers could be contacted for emergency assistance.

He appealed to the people to move to safe shelters at times of floods as soon as an alert is sounded by the district administration.

He advised people to keep medicines in case of long term ailments or diseases.