The district administration has unveiled dos and don’ts for peaceful conduct of the Thevar Jayanthi marking the 109th birth anniversary and 54th Guru puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on October 30.

Collector S. Natarajan said on Sunday that all the restrictions imposed for the ceremony last year would continue this year too and all types of hired vehicles would be banned from carrying volunteers within and outside the districts to the memorial at Pasumpon.

Pointing out the prohibitory order, promulgated by the district administration, ahead of the Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary on September 11, was still in vogue, he said people visiting the memorial on October 30, should strictly adhere to the restrictions.

He said people could pay homage to the portraits of Muthuramalinga Thevar in their respective villages on October 30 without playing loudspeakers and they were banned from organising any kind of celebrations in the villages either before or after October 30.

As all types of hired vehicles, two wheelers, auto rickshaws, bi-cycles and TATA AC vans were banned, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations would operate additional bus services in permitted routes to Kamudhi on October 29 and 30, he said.

Volunteers coming from other districts should travel only on permitted routes and leaders of registered political parties could come in a convoy of only three vehicles and they should obtain permission for the vehicles before October 23. The leaders should pay homage at the memorial at the time allotted to them.

Those who are visiting the memorial in their own vehicles should get vehicle passes from the respective Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) offices after giving details of the vehicles and occupants.

