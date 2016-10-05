Erode District Small Industries Association (EEDISSIA) has postponed its Business-To-Business Industrial Trade Fair, a three-day event scheduled for completion on Monday.

Titled EDGE 2016, the exhibition was planned from September 30 to October 3.

An official was that the event had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons and that the revised dates will be announced shortly.

An EEDISSIA source confirmed that the event was postponed due to the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over sharing of Cauvery river water.

The event was conceived to scale up 14 sectors: textiles, plastics, food and beverage, rice, spices, turmeric, edible oil, milk products, furniture, bakery and confectionary, brick forms, steel building products, leather and animal feeds, to the next level.