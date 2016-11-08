Education assistance to 61 toppers in Plus Two examination in Kanniyakumari district was distributed at a function here recently.

The scholarship offered by the District Unit of the Tamil Nadu Postgraduates Association to the tune of Rs.1.22 lakh was distributed to the students by the Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar at a function held at the association office ``TEAM’’.

TNPGTA State General Secretary C. Vallivelu, State Vice-President T. Christhudoss and District Secretary G. Raju spoke. District President John Ignatius presided, said a release.