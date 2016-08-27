Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) commenced a 60-hour fast here on Friday to highlight issues related to education loan disbursal.

Camps

SFI district secretary R. Vimal said that the banks should expeditiously hold education loan camps with prior announcements on details of the camp.

“For the past many years, the education loan camps are being organised in Tirupur district for the sake of holding such events. This needs to be changed.

The Lead Bank should ensure that news on scheduled dates of the camps be published in newspapers in advance and in detail”, he added.

Another demand of the agitators was the need for reversal of the decision of State Bank of India to hand over bad loans in education portfolio to a private asset reconstruction company.

The agitators also expressed their protest over the recent registration of case against 11 SFI activists who questioned the lethargy of a bank here in processing the educational loan of an applicant.