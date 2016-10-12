Eco-tourism is all set to get a fillip in the district as the Forest Department plans to roll out an ambitious special package in the pristine areas surrounding River Chinnar.

“Apart from trekking and sight-seeing, the package will include sessions on identifying various tree and bird species in the area and a delicious meal prepared using minor millets and vegetables grown in the region. Tribal people from Kodanthur and Thalinji tribal settlements will be deployed as guides for tourists and they will also be in-charge of preparing meals and snacks for tourists,” District Forest Officer A. Periasamy told The Hindu .

It has also been planned to distribute an eco-kit to the tourists who opt for the package. “The kit will have a cap with promotional messages on Anamalai Tiger Reserve, lemongrass oil and snacks prepared by tribal people, and leaflets/pamphlets with details on wildlife in Anamalai Tiger Reserve”, Mr. Periasamy said.

