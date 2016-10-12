Retailers focus on ONLINE SALES

Festival season this year is expected to bring more customers for all those on the e-commerce platform.

Several regional brands started going online a few years ago, with their own portals.

In the last one or two years, even small businesses in the region have started selling products online through e-commerce portals and are present on multiple portals.

Companies that launched online sales, offering smaller range of items, are expanding the product basket and branded players in almost all categories are focusing on online sales. According to Ravindran, General Manager of The Chennai Silks, the company entered into a tie-up with Amazon a year ago. It is now increasing its collections online.

“While we used to get 1000 orders a month early, mostly from our customers abroad, we get 3000 to 4000 orders now,” he says. The company has a similar tie-up with Flipkart and Snapdeal too.

ShopClues, which had a 10-day Diwali sale, saw 50 per cent growth in demand from tier-two and tier-three markets compared to tier-one cities. It is not just the number of customers, but the size of their purchases and the time spent online have also increased, says a press release from ShopClues. Some of the popular products purchased online are 4G smartphones, LED television sets, computers, cameras, and products under the home and footwear categories.

(Reporting by

M. Soundariya Preetha)