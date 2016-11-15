Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha on Monday warned that the Election Commission would not hesitate to cancel the election to the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies and the by-election to the Thiruparankundram constituency if there were substantive evidence on bribing of voters.

“We have received general complaints on distribution of cash to the voters. But, we have insisted the officials to collect specific complaints. If the complaints are genuine, the EC will take appropriate action under the powers vested with it,” Mr. Sinha said here after the reviewing the poll preparedness on Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram constituencies with the revenue and police officials of Karur and Madurai districts .

Pointing to the cancellation of polling for the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies in May due to irregularities, he said the Commission would explore all options including cancelling the election again if voters were distributed with cash or kind. The Election Commission had deployed officials from different parts of the country to carry out random and surprise checks to detect bribing of voters.

Expressing satisfaction over the poll arrangements so far, Mr. Singh said that the EC had tightened the arrangements and was making all arrangements to ensure free and fair poll. The District Election Officials were asked to activate booth awareness group in every village to create awareness among people against accepting cash for votes. The officials should meet the representatives of all political parties on a daily basis to brief them on the action taken on complaints and also receive complaints. Officials have been asked to install Closed Circuit Television at all check posts.

Asked about the impact of demonetisation of high value currencies in the constituencies, Mr. Singh said that he did not see any direct impact. However, the officials were directed to collect inputs on it.

On the case registered against a Thiruparankundram candidate for giving cash to a voter, Mr. Sinha said action had been taken as per the law. Officials would continue to monitor the candidates and political parties.

Rajesh Lakhoni, Chief Electoral Officer, Dilip Sharma, Director General, Election Expenditure, Dhirendra Ojha, Director, ECI, K. Govindaraj and Veeraraghava Rao, District Election Officers of Karur and Madurai, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, Arun and Anand Kumar Somani, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, Madurai and Tiruchi, TK. Rajendran and Vijendra Bidari, Superintendent of Police, Karur and Madurai participated in the review meeting.