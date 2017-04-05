EC transfers officials in R.K. Nagar

District Election Officer D. Karthikeyan and Chennai Police Commissioner Karan Singha inspect the security arrangements for the R.K. Nagar byelections at Tondiarpet in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Amidst allegations of widespread distribution of money to voters ahead of the byelection in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, the Election Commission on Wednesday evening transferred four IPS officers and 18 police personnel posted within the constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni transferred Additional Commissioner of Police (L&O North) M.C. Sarangan; Joint Commissioner of Police (L&O North) K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, S. Jeyakumar; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, S. Selvakumar, all IPS officers. Senior officers H.M. Jayaram, N. Baskaran, Shashank Sai and Ramar have been posted in their places respectively. The remaining personnel who were moved out of the constituency were in the ranks of Assistant Commissioner and Inspector.

DMK workers attacked

The transfers came hours after two DMK workers who confronted supporters of ruling AIADMK (Amma) candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran for allegedly distributing money to voters were stabbed. Since Tuesday, the EC flying squads have seized nearly ₹15 lakh.