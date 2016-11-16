ARRANGEMENTS IN PLACE:Collector A. Annadurai highlighting the poll arrangements and voter awareness measures taken in the Thanjavur constituency to Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner, on Tuesday.— Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam

Special observers and monitoring teams despatched, polling stations will have webcasting facility

Based on the inputs received from election officials in the three poll-bound Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission has ordered increase in the the number of flying squads and called for further tightening of control mechanism to ensure prevention of malpractices, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after discussions with the district administration on the preparedness for the elections to the Thanjavur constituency, Mr. Sinha said that the Commission was particular about curbing the malpractices.

Asked what specific measures the Commission had taken taking based on the experience of the May elections that were deferred in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies after complaints of large-scale cash distribution to voters, he said the Commission was maintaining a tight vigil on the situation, instructed all polling stations must be equipped with webcasting facilities, despatched special observers and monitoring teams to keep a tab on the developments and was having a continuous dialogue with Observers posted in the constituencies.

The Observers had been instructed to visit critical and sensitive polling stations and meet political party representatives who come with complaints.

While the contestants have been asked to avoid luring voters with cash or indulge in other electoral malpractices, Mr. Sinha appealed to all stakeholders to maintain the sanctity of the elections.

The Commission had not received any formal complaints of major malpractice in the constituencies, Mr. Sinha said, but some minor cases were registered against parties for violations. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the elections.

“We will ensure a free and fair elections,” he asserted.

Mr. Sinha refused to comment on the impact of the demonetisation of higher valued currencies on the field work.

Rajesh Lakhoni, Chief Electoral Officer, Dilip Sharma, Director General, Election Expenditure, Direndra Oja, Director, Election Commission and A. Annadurai, District Election Officer, Thanjavur participated in the confabulations.

