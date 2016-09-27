Local bodies in the eastern region of Virudhunagar district — Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Tiruthangal municipalities along with the unions of Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, kariyapatti, Tiruchi, Narikudi and Sivakasi — will go to polls in the first phase of election on October 17.

Collector A. Sivagnanam said voters would elect representatives to 2,469 posts, for which 1,424 polling centres would be set up. In the second phase of polling on October 19, unions of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Watrap, Vembakottai and Sattur and municipalities of Sattur, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam and town panchayats of Chettiyarpatti, Seithur, Mamsapuram, S. Kodikulam, Sundarapandiam, W. Pudupatti and Watrap would go for polls. A statement said 4,411 posts, including that of 3,372 panchayat ward members, 450 panchayat presidents, 200 panchayat union councillors, 20 district panchayat ward councillors, 225 municipal councillors, 144 town panchayat councillors, would go for direct elections on the two days.

Indirect election for 506 posts, including that of 450 vice-presidents of panchayats, 11 panchayat union chairpersons, 11 panchayat union vice-chairpersons, one district panchayat president, one district panchayat vice-president, seven municipal chairpersons, seven municipal vice-chairpersons, nine town panchayat chairman and nine town panchayat vice-chairman would be held on November 2.