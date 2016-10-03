The South Division police have arrested a 31-year-old cab driver and his associate for allegedly threatening their former employer by pretending to be contract killers and forcing him to pay Rs. 90 lakh. They also allegedly threatened the businessman’s family

The employer, a businessman from Bengaluru, paid the ransom the first time he was approached by the conmen. However, when they called him again demanding an additional Rs. 25 lakh and threatened to murder him if he did not meet their new demands, he approached the police.

According to the police, the accused Gurumurthy, a resident of Kumbalagodu, had been employed with the businessman as his chauffeur but quit the job a year ago. He had allegedly taken a huge loan and was unable to repay when the loan sharks started calling in.

“In desperation, he hatched a plan with his associate Prakash T. (30) to extort money from his former employer,” said the police.

Gurumurthy allegedly used a SIM card borrowed from a friend to make he calls. He allegedly told the businessman that there was contract (supari) out on his life. He then gave him the option of paying Rs. 90 lakh to nullify the contract.

The police said Gurumurthy also threatened to kill his employer’s son and daughter if he failed to pay up.

The accused directed the victim to drive to an isolated place on Nagarbahavi flyover and leave the cash bag, on September 1 at around 9.30 pm. Within 15 days, the two men ran through more than half of the Rs 90 lakh.

“Once they used up most of the money, they called the businessman again asking to pay an additional Rs 25 lakh. That was when he contacted the Chennammanakere Achukattu police,” said Deputy Commission of Police (South) Sharanappa.

The duo have been booked under criminal intimidation and extortion and remanded them to judicial custody.

